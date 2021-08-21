Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.14

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.14 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 46,135 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £152.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Hugh Pelham bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £125,600 ($164,097.20).

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

