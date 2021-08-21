Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

COLD opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -143.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

