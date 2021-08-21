Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

