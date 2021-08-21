Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.11.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K opened at $66.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.