Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) shares dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 13,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.