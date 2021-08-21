Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Shares Down 13.8%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) shares were down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

