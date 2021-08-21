Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 10,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 21,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

