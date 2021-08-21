Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading Down 3.8%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 1,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

