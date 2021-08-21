Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up about 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 760,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.45 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.