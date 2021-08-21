Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $28,654,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $23,692,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $106.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.