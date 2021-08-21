Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 80.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,597 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 195.1% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 835,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after acquiring an additional 530,827 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

