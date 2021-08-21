Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,220,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 38,590,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $5.04 on Friday. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $868.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

