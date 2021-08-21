Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Sells $26,062.40 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

