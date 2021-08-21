QLC Chain Trading Up 0.2% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $639,109.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00150825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.24 or 1.00350954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.75 or 0.00924445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.33 or 0.06736485 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

