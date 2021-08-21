UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives $10.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several analysts recently commented on UNCFF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.