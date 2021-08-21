Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $10,360,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,193,000 after buying an additional 177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83,981.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

