Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LQDT stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidity Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Liquidity Services worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

