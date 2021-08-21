Insider Selling: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $89.69 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

