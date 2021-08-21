Insider Selling: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $89.69 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.46.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
