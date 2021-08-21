Prudential Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.34 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

