Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $421,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.