BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 849 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

