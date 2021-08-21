Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

