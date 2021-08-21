Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $92.85 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $95.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

