Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $798.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $798.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $794.09 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $799.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $733.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

