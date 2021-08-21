Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

