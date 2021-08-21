Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $206.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $210.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.21. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

