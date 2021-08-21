NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NXPI opened at $205.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.