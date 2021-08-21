Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 200 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quidel were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth about $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

