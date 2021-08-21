Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

