Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000.

XMVM stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

