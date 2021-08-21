Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 338 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

