Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,580 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

BKLN opened at $22.06 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10.

