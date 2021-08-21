Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37.

