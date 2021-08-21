Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE EFR opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
