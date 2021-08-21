Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE EFR opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.