Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $2.99

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $60.65 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00006157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00150522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.56 or 1.00091258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00928154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.09 or 0.06733859 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,296,721 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

