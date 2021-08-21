Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.20. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

