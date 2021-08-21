Xend Finance Price Tops $0.40 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00150522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.56 or 1.00091258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00928154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.09 or 0.06733859 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

