Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.88. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $436.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

EKTAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

