ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Major Shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $326.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 31.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $8,264,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

