Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
LLESY opened at $8.10 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
