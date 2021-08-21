Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

LLESY opened at $8.10 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

