Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,695 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after buying an additional 2,391,304 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 9,202,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 1,920,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,276,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

