NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,847,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 2,486,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 319.9 days.

RBSPF stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion and a PE ratio of -38.71. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RBSPF. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.