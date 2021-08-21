Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.57 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

