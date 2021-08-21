Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

IRM opened at $45.67 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,428,496 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

