Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 170,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.