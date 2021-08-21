Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Sanofi posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

