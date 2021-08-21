NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $51.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

