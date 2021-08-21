Thomas P. Hunt Sells 50,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SBAC opened at $362.16 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $364.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
