Thomas P. Hunt Sells 50,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SBAC opened at $362.16 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $364.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

