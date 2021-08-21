Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 8,176 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Facebook stock opened at $359.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.80.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 704,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.