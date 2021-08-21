Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

